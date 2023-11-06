Monday's contest between the Missouri State Bears (0-0) and the Little Rock Trojans (0-0) at Jack Stephens Center has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 61-58, with Missouri State coming out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Trojans went 21-11 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Little Rock vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Little Rock vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 61, Little Rock 58

Little Rock Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Trojans had a +35 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.1 points per game. They put up 52.6 points per game, 351st in college basketball, and gave up 51.5 per contest to rank third in college basketball.

In conference action last year, Little Rock averaged more points per contest (56.7) than its overall average (52.6).

Offensively the Trojans played better at home last year, scoring 55.3 points per game, compared to 50.7 per game away from home.

Little Rock ceded 51.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.6 fewer points than it allowed in road games (52.8).

