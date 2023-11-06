The Little Rock Trojans (0-0) face the Texas State Bobcats (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Little Rock vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

TV: ESPN+

Little Rock Stats Insights

The Trojans shot at a 44.3% clip from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Bobcats averaged.

Little Rock went 6-8 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Trojans were the 96th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bobcats finished 142nd.

The Trojans' 75.4 points per game last year were 8.7 more points than the 66.7 the Bobcats allowed.

Little Rock put together a 10-16 record last season in games it scored more than 66.7 points.

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison

Little Rock put up more points at home (78.5 per game) than on the road (73.2) last season.

In 2022-23, the Trojans allowed 10.7 fewer points per game at home (73.2) than on the road (83.9).

Little Rock made more 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (29.7%).

Little Rock Upcoming Schedule