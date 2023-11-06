Little Rock vs. Texas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Little Rock Trojans face the Texas State Bobcats at Jack Stephens Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Texas State vs. Little Rock matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Little Rock vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Little Rock vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas State Moneyline
|Little Rock Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas State (-1.5)
|137.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas State (-1.5)
|137.5
|-120
|-102
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Little Rock vs. Texas State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Little Rock went 15-11-0 ATS last year.
- The Trojans were 14-9 ATS last season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Texas State covered 13 times in 31 games with a spread last season.
- The Bobcats and their opponents combined to hit the over 17 out of 31 times last season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.