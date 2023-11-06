The Little Rock Trojans face the Texas State Bobcats at Jack Stephens Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Texas State vs. Little Rock matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Little Rock vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Little Rock Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-1.5) 137.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas State (-1.5) 137.5 -120 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Little Rock vs. Texas State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Little Rock went 15-11-0 ATS last year.

The Trojans were 14-9 ATS last season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Texas State covered 13 times in 31 games with a spread last season.

The Bobcats and their opponents combined to hit the over 17 out of 31 times last season.

