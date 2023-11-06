Monday's game at Jack Stephens Center has the Texas State Bobcats (0-0) going head to head against the Little Rock Trojans (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on November 6. Our computer prediction projects a 75-69 win for Texas State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Little Rock vs. Texas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Little Rock vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 75, Little Rock 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Little Rock vs. Texas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas State (-6.6)

Texas State (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Little Rock Performance Insights

Offensively, Little Rock was the 88th-ranked team in the nation (75.4 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was fifth-worst (79.4 points allowed per game).

At 33.1 rebounds per game and 32.9 rebounds conceded, the Trojans were 96th and 294th in the nation, respectively, last season.

Little Rock was 56th in college basketball in assists (14.8 per game) last season.

With 6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.6% from downtown last season, the Trojans were 315th and 267th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Little Rock was 332nd in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (8.7 per game) and -1-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (39.2%) last season.

Little Rock took 70.3% of its shots from inside the arc, and 29.7% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 78.1% of Little Rock's buckets were 2-pointers, and 21.9% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.