How to Watch the Little Rock vs. Missouri State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Little Rock Trojans take on the Missouri State Bears on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
Little Rock Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Little Rock vs. Missouri State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bears put up an average of 68.1 points per game last year, 16.6 more points than the 51.5 the Trojans allowed.
- When Missouri State allowed fewer than 52.6 points last season, it went 3-0.
- Last year, the 52.6 points per game the Trojans put up were 13.4 fewer points than the Bears gave up (66).
Little Rock Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Missouri State
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/11/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
