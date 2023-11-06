Little Rock vs. Texas State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Texas State Bobcats (0-0) play the Little Rock Trojans (0-0) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 137.5 for the matchup.
Little Rock vs. Texas State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Little Rock, Arkansas
- Venue: Jack Stephens Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Texas State
|-1.5
|137.5
Trojans Betting Records & Stats
- Little Rock played 24 games last season that finished with a combined score over 137.5 points.
- The Trojans had a 154.8-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 17.3 more points than the point total for this game.
- The Trojans were 15-11-0 against the spread last year.
- Little Rock was underdogs 19 times last season and won five, or 26.3%, of those games.
- The Trojans had a record of 4-14, a 22.2% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers last season.
- The Trojans have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Little Rock vs. Texas State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 137.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 137.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Texas State
|12
|38.7%
|66
|141.4
|66.7
|146.1
|131.6
|Little Rock
|24
|92.3%
|75.4
|141.4
|79.4
|146.1
|150
Additional Little Rock Insights & Trends
- The Trojans' 75.4 points per game last year were 8.7 more points than the 66.7 the Bobcats gave up.
- When it scored more than 66.7 points last season, Little Rock went 15-7 against the spread and 10-16 overall.
Little Rock vs. Texas State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Texas State
|13-18-0
|4-8
|17-14-0
|Little Rock
|15-11-0
|14-9
|18-8-0
Little Rock vs. Texas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Texas State
|Little Rock
|4-10
|Home Record
|8-5
|7-7
|Away Record
|2-16
|1-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|6-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-7-0
|66.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.5
|63.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.2
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|11-5-0
