The Texas State Bobcats (0-0) play the Little Rock Trojans (0-0) as only 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 137.5 for the matchup.

Little Rock vs. Texas State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas State -1.5 137.5

Trojans Betting Records & Stats

Little Rock played 24 games last season that finished with a combined score over 137.5 points.

The Trojans had a 154.8-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 17.3 more points than the point total for this game.

The Trojans were 15-11-0 against the spread last year.

Little Rock was underdogs 19 times last season and won five, or 26.3%, of those games.

The Trojans had a record of 4-14, a 22.2% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers last season.

The Trojans have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Little Rock vs. Texas State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 137.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 137.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas State 12 38.7% 66 141.4 66.7 146.1 131.6 Little Rock 24 92.3% 75.4 141.4 79.4 146.1 150

Additional Little Rock Insights & Trends

The Trojans' 75.4 points per game last year were 8.7 more points than the 66.7 the Bobcats gave up.

When it scored more than 66.7 points last season, Little Rock went 15-7 against the spread and 10-16 overall.

Little Rock vs. Texas State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas State 13-18-0 4-8 17-14-0 Little Rock 15-11-0 14-9 18-8-0

Little Rock vs. Texas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas State Little Rock 4-10 Home Record 8-5 7-7 Away Record 2-16 1-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.2 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-5-0

