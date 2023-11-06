The Missouri Tigers (0-0) hit the court against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on SEC Network+.

UAPB vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network+

UAPB Stats Insights

The Golden Lions shot at a 39.1% clip from the field last season, 5.5 percentage points below the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

Last season, UAPB had a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Golden Lions were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Tigers finished 256th.

The Golden Lions' 66.9 points per game last year were 7.5 fewer points than the 74.4 the Tigers allowed to opponents.

UAPB put together a 4-1 record last season in games it scored more than 74.4 points.

UAPB Home & Away Comparison

UAPB scored 72.1 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Golden Lions conceded 13.3 fewer points per game at home (62) than away (75.3).

UAPB knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (7.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than on the road (30.6%).

UAPB Upcoming Schedule