How to Watch UAPB vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Missouri Tigers (0-0) hit the court against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UAPB vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UAPB Stats Insights
- The Golden Lions shot at a 39.1% clip from the field last season, 5.5 percentage points below the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
- Last season, UAPB had a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Golden Lions were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Tigers finished 256th.
- The Golden Lions' 66.9 points per game last year were 7.5 fewer points than the 74.4 the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- UAPB put together a 4-1 record last season in games it scored more than 74.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UAPB Home & Away Comparison
- UAPB scored 72.1 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Golden Lions conceded 13.3 fewer points per game at home (62) than away (75.3).
- UAPB knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (7.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than on the road (30.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UAPB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/9/2023
|Champion Christian
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/11/2023
|Southwestern Christian
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.