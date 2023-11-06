Monday's contest between the Missouri Tigers (0-0) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-0) squaring off at Mizzou Arena has a projected final score of 84-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Missouri, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

UAPB vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

UAPB vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 84, UAPB 62

Spread & Total Prediction for UAPB vs. Missouri

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri (-22.4)

Missouri (-22.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.4

UAPB Performance Insights

UAPB ranked 300th in college basketball last season with 66.9 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 162nd with 69.7 points allowed per contest.

The Golden Lions were 201st in college basketball with 31.4 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 314th with 33.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last season UAPB ranked 193rd in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.8 per game.

The Golden Lions struggled in terms of turnovers last year, ranking 10th-worst in the country with 14.9 turnovers per game. Conversely, they ranked 15th-best in college basketball with 15.5 forced turnovers per game.

With 7.9 threes per game, the Golden Lions ranked 112th in the nation. They sported a 31.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 312th in college basketball.

UAPB ranked 73rd in the country with 6.4 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 112th with a 32.8% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

UAPB took 56.7% two-pointers and 43.3% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's buckets, 65% were two-pointers and 35% were three-pointers.

