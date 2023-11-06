Monday's game between the Oregon State Beavers (0-0) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-0) matching up at Gill Coliseum has a projected final score of 77-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Oregon State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:30 PM ET on November 6.

The Golden Lions went 14-17 last season.

UAPB vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

UAPB vs. Oregon State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 77, UAPB 55

UAPB Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Lions had a -66 scoring differential last season, falling short by 2.1 points per game. They put up 64.5 points per game to rank 191st in college basketball and allowed 66.6 per outing to rank 238th in college basketball.

In 2022-23, UAPB averaged 67.4 points per game in SWAC action, and 64.5 overall.

The Golden Lions put up more points at home (65.3 per game) than away (64.8) last season.

UAPB conceded fewer points at home (60.0 per game) than on the road (70.9) last season.

