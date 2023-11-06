The Missouri Tigers (0-0) face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-0) as heavy, 24.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has an over/under of 147.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UAPB vs. Missouri Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri -24.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Lions Betting Records & Stats

UAPB played six games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 147.5 points.

The Golden Lions had a 136.6-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 10.9 fewer points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Golden Lions were 10-15-0 last year.

Missouri (16-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 11.6% more often than UAPB (10-15-0) last season.

UAPB vs. Missouri Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 147.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri 18 58.1% 78.9 145.8 74.4 144.1 149.6 UAPB 6 24% 66.9 145.8 69.7 144.1 138.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UAPB Insights & Trends

The Golden Lions scored an average of 66.9 points per game last year, 7.5 fewer points than the 74.4 the Tigers allowed.

UAPB put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 74.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UAPB vs. Missouri Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri 16-15-0 2-1 16-15-0 UAPB 10-15-0 2-1 12-13-0

UAPB vs. Missouri Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri UAPB 16-3 Home Record 8-5 5-5 Away Record 2-16 8-10-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.