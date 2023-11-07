Tuesday's contest features the Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-0) clashing at Bud Walton Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 87-50 win for heavily favored Arkansas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 7.

The Razorbacks went 24-13 a season ago.

Arkansas vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Arkansas vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 87, UL Monroe 50

Arkansas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Razorbacks put up 72.2 points per game (54th in college basketball) last season while giving up 65.6 per outing (212th in college basketball). They had a +243 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

In conference contests, Arkansas tallied fewer points per contest (68.2) than its overall average (72.2).

The Razorbacks averaged 73.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.9 points per contest.

At home, Arkansas ceded 6.3 fewer points per game (61.6) than when playing on the road (67.9).

