How to Watch the Arkansas vs. UL Monroe Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks will open their 2023-24 season against the UL Monroe Warhawks on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network +
Arkansas vs. UL Monroe 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Warhawks' 64.9 points per game last year were just 0.7 fewer points than the 65.6 the Razorbacks gave up.
- UL Monroe had a 7-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 72.2 points.
- Last year, the 72.2 points per game the Razorbacks put up were just 0.2 more points than the Warhawks allowed (72).
- Arkansas went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 72 points.
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/10/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/14/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
