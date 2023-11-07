The Arkansas Razorbacks will open their 2023-24 season against the UL Monroe Warhawks on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network +

Arkansas vs. UL Monroe 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Warhawks' 64.9 points per game last year were just 0.7 fewer points than the 65.6 the Razorbacks gave up.

UL Monroe had a 7-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 72.2 points.

Last year, the 72.2 points per game the Razorbacks put up were just 0.2 more points than the Warhawks allowed (72).

Arkansas went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 72 points.

Arkansas Schedule