Having won three straight at home, the St. Louis Blues host the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs Jets Additional Info

Blues vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/24/2023 Jets Blues 4-2 WPG

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 27 total goals (2.7 per game), fourth in the NHL.

The Blues' 24 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Blues have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that stretch.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 10 4 5 9 11 9 54.5% Jordan Kyrou 10 2 4 6 3 7 40% Kevin Hayes 10 2 3 5 3 7 58.6% Kasperi Kapanen 10 2 3 5 2 6 37.5% Oskar Sundqvist 10 1 3 4 3 7 33.7%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets rank 19th in goals against, giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.

The Jets' 36 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 33 goals during that span.

Jets Key Players