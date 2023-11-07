The Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor and the St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Blues vs. Jets Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas has scored four goals (0.4 per game) and collected five assists (0.5 per game), averaging 2.1 shots per game and shooting 19%. This places him among the leaders for St. Louis with nine total points (0.9 per game).

St. Louis' Kyrou has posted six total points (0.6 per game), with two goals and four assists.

This season, Kasperi Kapanen has two goals and three assists for Winnipeg.

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a 2-1-0 record this season, with a .912 save percentage (24th in the league). In 3 games, he has 93 saves, and has given up nine goals (three goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Jets Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Winnipeg, Mason Appleton has nine points in 11 games (three goals, six assists).

Connor has six goals and three assists, equaling nine points (0.8 per game).

Mark Scheifele has posted four goals and five assists for Winnipeg.

In two games, Laurent Brossoit's record is 0-1-1. He has conceded seven goals (3.38 goals against average) and has recorded 48 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 12th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.4 29th 24th 3.45 Goals Allowed 2.7 6th 11th 32.4 Shots 27.1 29th 6th 28.5 Shots Allowed 32.7 25th 22nd 14.29% Power Play % 3.7% 32nd 29th 69.23% Penalty Kill % 78.57% 17th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.