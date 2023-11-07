Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garland County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Garland County, Arkansas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Garland County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fountain Lake High School at The Baptist Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Hill High School at Jessieville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Jessieville, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
