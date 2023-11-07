Should you bet on Jake Neighbours to find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Jake Neighbours score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Neighbours stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Neighbours has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Neighbours has zero points on the power play.

Neighbours' shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

