The St. Louis Blues (5-4-1) will aim to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Winnipeg Jets (5-4-2) on Tuesday, November 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW.

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we expect to take home the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.

Blues vs. Jets Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game expects a final result of Blues 4, Jets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (+110)

Blues (+110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Blues vs Jets Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have earned a record of 1-1-2 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 5-4-1.

In three games this season when the Blues ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-1-1).

St. Louis failed to win both games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

So far this season, the Blues have scored more than two goals four times and won each of those games.

In the one game when St. Louis has recorded a single power-play goal, it lost.

St. Louis is undefeated (3-0-0, six points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Blues' opponents have had more shots in six games. The Blues went 2-3-1 in those contests (five points).

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.4 29th 23rd 3.45 Goals Allowed 2.7 6th 11th 32.4 Shots 27.1 29th 6th 28.5 Shots Allowed 32.7 24th 23rd 14.29% Power Play % 3.7% 32nd 28th 69.23% Penalty Kill % 78.57% 17th

Blues vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

