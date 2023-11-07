Can we expect Justin Faulk finding the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues take on the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Justin Faulk score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Faulk stats and insights

Faulk is yet to score through 10 games this season.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Faulk has zero points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

