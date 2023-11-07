The St. Louis Blues, Justin Faulk included, will play the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Faulk are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Justin Faulk vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Faulk Season Stats Insights

Faulk's plus-minus this season, in 23:17 per game on the ice, is +6.

Through 10 games this year, Faulk has yet to score a goal.

Despite recording points in three of 10 games this season, Faulk has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Faulk has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 10 games played.

The implied probability that Faulk hits the over on his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

Faulk has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Faulk Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 10 Games 5 3 Points 1 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

