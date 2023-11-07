The St. Louis Blues, Kevin Hayes included, will meet the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Hayes' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kevin Hayes vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hayes Season Stats Insights

Hayes has averaged 14:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Through 10 games played this season, Hayes has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.

Hayes has a point in three of 10 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Hayes has an assist in three of 10 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Hayes' implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Hayes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hayes Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 10 Games 3 5 Points 2 2 Goals 2 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.