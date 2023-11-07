In the upcoming matchup against the Winnipeg Jets, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Torey Krug to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Krug stats and insights

Krug is yet to score through 10 games this season.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Krug has zero points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

