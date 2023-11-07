On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Tyler Tucker going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Tyler Tucker score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Tucker stats and insights

Tucker has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Tucker has zero points on the power play.

Tucker's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are allowing 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

