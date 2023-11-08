The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) go head to head with the Miami Heat (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSUN.

Grizzlies vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSSUN

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists last season. He also sank 50.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Per game, Desmond Bane recorded 21.5 points, 5 boards and 4.4 assists. He also delivered 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Marcus Smart's stats last season included 11.5 points, 3.1 boards and 6.3 assists per game. He made 41.5% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Steven Adams put up 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He made 59.7% of his shots from the field.

Last season, Xavier Tillman collected 7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He sank 61.4% of his shots from the floor.

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo's numbers last season were 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 54% from the field.

Jimmy Butler put up 22.9 points last season, plus 5.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Tyler Herro put up 20.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin's numbers last season were 9.6 points, 4.8 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Kyle Lowry posted 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Grizzlies vs. Heat Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Grizzlies Heat 116.9 Points Avg. 109.5 113 Points Allowed Avg. 109.8 47.5% Field Goal % 46% 35.1% Three Point % 34.4%

