The Memphis Grizzlies (1-6) are slight underdogs (by 0.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (3-4) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 220.5 for the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -0.5 220.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has combined with its opponent to score more than 220.5 points in three of seven games this season.

The average over/under for Memphis' matchups this season is 223.3, 2.8 more points than this game's total.

Memphis is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have were defeated in both of the games they've played as underdogs this season.

Memphis has not won as an underdog of -105 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Grizzlies vs Heat Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 3 42.9% 107.4 215.7 111.3 226.3 220.8 Grizzlies 3 42.9% 108.3 215.7 115 226.3 223.2

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies put up an average of 108.3 points per game, only three fewer points than the 111.3 the Heat allow to opponents.

Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when it scores more than 111.3 points.

Grizzlies vs. Heat Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 0.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 2-5 1-2 3-4 Heat 1-6 0-4 3-4

Grizzlies vs. Heat Point Insights

Grizzlies Heat 108.3 Points Scored (PG) 107.4 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 1-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-1 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 115 Points Allowed (PG) 111.3 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 1-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-3 1-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

