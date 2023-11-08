The Miami Heat (3-4) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (1-6) on November 8, 2023.

Grizzlies vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Grizzlies vs Heat Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Heat have given up to their opponents (49.8%).

The Heat are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 20th.

The Grizzlies score an average of 108.3 points per game, only three fewer points than the 111.3 the Heat give up to opponents.

Memphis is 1-1 when it scores more than 111.3 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Grizzlies scored 119.8 points per game last season. Away, they scored 114.

At home, the Grizzlies allowed 109.2 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 116.8.

The Grizzlies knocked down more 3-pointers at home (12.3 per game) than on the road (11.7) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than away (34.9%).

Grizzlies Injuries