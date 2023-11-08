The Miami Heat (3-4) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (1-6) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grizzlies vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 113 - Grizzlies 108

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies vs Heat Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (- 2.5)

Heat (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-4.1)

Heat (-4.1) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.0

The Grizzlies' .286 ATS win percentage (2-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .143 mark (1-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Miami hasn't covered the spread as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season, while Memphis covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more 100% of the time.

Miami and its opponents have combined to top the point total in 42.9% of its games this season (three of seven), the same percentage as Memphis and its opponents (three of seven).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 3-1, while the Grizzlies are 0-2 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Grizzlies are 24th in the league offensively (108.3 points scored per game) and 20th on defense (115 points conceded).

On the boards, Memphis is 15th in the NBA in rebounds (44.7 per game). It is fifth-worst in rebounds conceded (47.4 per game).

At 25 assists per game, the Grizzlies are 16th in the NBA.

Memphis is 25th in the league in turnovers per game (15.6) and fifth-best in turnovers forced (16.1).

Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies are 10th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.1). They are 25th in 3-point percentage at 32.7%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.