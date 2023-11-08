How to Watch the Knicks vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (3-4) play the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) on November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.
Knicks vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Knicks vs Spurs Additional Info
Knicks Stats Insights
- This season, the Knicks have a 40.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.4% lower than the 51.2% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.
- The Knicks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 28th.
- The Knicks average 104.4 points per game, 21.5 fewer points than the 125.9 the Spurs allow.
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.
- San Antonio has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at first.
- The Spurs score 12.2 more points per game (114.6) than the Knicks give up (102.4).
- San Antonio has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 102.4 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, the Knicks scored 2.5 more points per game (117.3) than they did in road games (114.8).
- New York gave up 113 points per game last season at home, which was 0.2 fewer points than it allowed away from home (113.2).
- The Knicks drained 12.3 threes per game, which was 0.7 fewer than they averaged on the road (13). In terms of three-point percentage, they shot 35.7% at home and 35.1% in away games.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, the Spurs averaged 4.1 more points per game at home (115.1) than on the road (111).
- The Spurs gave up 121.4 points per game at home last season, and 124.7 away.
- At home, the Spurs sunk 11.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than they averaged on the road (11). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.4%) than on the road (33.7%).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|RJ Barrett
|Questionable
|Knee
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Devin Vassell
|Questionable
|Adductor
|Keldon Johnson
|Questionable
|Wrist
