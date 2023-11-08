Wednesday's contest features the Oregon Ducks (1-0) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-1) facing off at Matthew Knight Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-66 victory for heavily favored Oregon according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 8.

The Golden Lions are coming off of an 85-74 loss to Oregon State in their most recent outing on Monday.

UAPB vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

UAPB vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 78, UAPB 66

UAPB Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Lions averaged 64.5 points per game last season (191st in college basketball) while allowing 66.6 per contest (238th in college basketball). They had a -66 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 2.1 points per game.

In 2022-23, UAPB put up 67.4 points per game in SWAC play, and 64.5 overall.

The Golden Lions scored more points at home (65.3 per game) than on the road (64.8) last season.

UAPB gave up 60 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 on the road.

