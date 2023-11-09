Should you wager on Alexey Toropchenko to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Arizona Coyotes meet up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Alexey Toropchenko score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Toropchenko stats and insights

Toropchenko has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Toropchenko has no points on the power play.

Toropchenko averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

