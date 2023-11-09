Thursday's game features the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) clashing at First National Bank Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 72-70 victory for Arkansas State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 9.

Their last time out, the Red Wolves lost 55-42 to South Dakota State on Monday.

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 72, Northern Illinois 71

Arkansas State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Red Wolves had a -65 scoring differential last season, falling short by 2.1 points per game. They put up 69.4 points per game, 93rd in college basketball, and allowed 71.5 per outing to rank 326th in college basketball.

In conference games, Arkansas State put up fewer points per contest (67.8) than its overall average (69.4).

The Red Wolves posted 73.4 points per game in home games last season. In road games, they averaged 64.3 points per contest.

Arkansas State gave up 70.0 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72.5 on the road.

