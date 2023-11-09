The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) face the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Arkansas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Huskies scored just 0.8 fewer points per game last year (70.7) than the Red Wolves gave up (71.5).

Northern Illinois had a 12-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 69.4 points.

Last year, the Red Wolves put up only 2.1 fewer points per game (69.4) than the Huskies gave up (71.5).

Arkansas State went 7-3 last season when scoring more than 71.5 points.

The Red Wolves shot 38.0% from the field last season, 9.9 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Huskies allowed to opponents.

The Huskies' 27.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 17.8 percentage points lower than the Red Wolves given up to their opponents (45.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas State Schedule