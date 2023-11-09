The St. Louis Blues (5-5-1) square off against the Arizona Coyotes (6-5-1) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS. The Blues fell to the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 in their most recent game, while the Coyotes are coming off a 4-3 shootout victory over the Seattle Kraken.

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we expect to bring home the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Blues vs. Coyotes Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final result of Coyotes 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-105)

Coyotes (-105) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues (5-5-1 overall) have a 1-1-2 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

The three times this season the Blues finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-1-1 (three points).

St. Louis has lost all three games this season when it scored two goals.

The Blues have scored three or more goals four times, and are 4-0-0 in those games.

In the one game when St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, St. Louis is undefeated (3-0-0, six points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents seven times, and went 2-4-1 (five points).

Team Stats Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 29th 2.36 Goals Scored 3.25 14th 11th 2.91 Goals Allowed 2.92 12th 31st 26.6 Shots 29.1 25th 25th 33.1 Shots Allowed 31.7 21st 32nd 3.57% Power Play % 26.53% 6th 21st 74.19% Penalty Kill % 71.43% 25th

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

