Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Carroll County, Arkansas has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carroll County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alpena High School at Eureka Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Eureka Springs, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.