Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Craighead County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Craighead County, Arkansas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Craighead County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mammoth Spring High School at Bay High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Bay, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.