Kevin Hayes will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes face off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Hayes against the Coyotes, we have lots of info to help.

Kevin Hayes vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Hayes Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Hayes has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 14:44 on the ice per game.

Hayes has a goal in one of 11 games played this season, and had multiple goals in that game.

Hayes has recorded a point in a game three times this season out of 11 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hayes has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 11 games played.

Hayes' implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Hayes has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hayes Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 35 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 11 Games 3 5 Points 4 2 Goals 1 3 Assists 3

