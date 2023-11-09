In the upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Torey Krug to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Krug stats and insights

Krug is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Krug has no points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

