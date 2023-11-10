The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) play the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks shot 46.6% from the field last season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Runnin' Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

In games Arkansas shot higher than 41.3% from the field, it went 17-8 overall.

The Razorbacks were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Runnin' Bulldogs finished 126th.

Last year, the 74.1 points per game the Razorbacks scored were 8.6 more points than the Runnin' Bulldogs allowed (65.5).

When Arkansas totaled more than 65.5 points last season, it went 16-6.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

Arkansas put up 76.3 points per game last year at home, which was 7.4 more points than it averaged away from home (68.9).

In 2022-23, the Razorbacks gave up 62.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 73.4.

Arkansas sunk 5.2 threes per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged in away games (5 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule