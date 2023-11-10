The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) play the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network+

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks shot 46.6% from the field last season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Runnin' Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
  • In games Arkansas shot higher than 41.3% from the field, it went 17-8 overall.
  • The Razorbacks were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Runnin' Bulldogs finished 126th.
  • Last year, the 74.1 points per game the Razorbacks scored were 8.6 more points than the Runnin' Bulldogs allowed (65.5).
  • When Arkansas totaled more than 65.5 points last season, it went 16-6.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

  • Arkansas put up 76.3 points per game last year at home, which was 7.4 more points than it averaged away from home (68.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Razorbacks gave up 62.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 73.4.
  • Arkansas sunk 5.2 threes per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged in away games (5 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Alcorn State W 93-59 Bud Walton Arena
11/10/2023 Gardner-Webb - Bud Walton Arena
11/13/2023 Old Dominion - Bud Walton Arena
11/17/2023 UNC Greensboro - Bud Walton Arena

