How to Watch Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) play the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks shot 46.6% from the field last season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Runnin' Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- In games Arkansas shot higher than 41.3% from the field, it went 17-8 overall.
- The Razorbacks were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Runnin' Bulldogs finished 126th.
- Last year, the 74.1 points per game the Razorbacks scored were 8.6 more points than the Runnin' Bulldogs allowed (65.5).
- When Arkansas totaled more than 65.5 points last season, it went 16-6.
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison
- Arkansas put up 76.3 points per game last year at home, which was 7.4 more points than it averaged away from home (68.9).
- In 2022-23, the Razorbacks gave up 62.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 73.4.
- Arkansas sunk 5.2 threes per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged in away games (5 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 93-59
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/10/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/13/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/17/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
