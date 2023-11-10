Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) take on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb matchup in this article.
Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas Moneyline
|Gardner-Webb Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas (-24.5)
|142.5
|-10000
|+1800
|FanDuel
|Arkansas (-24.5)
|142.5
|-
|-
Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Arkansas compiled a 15-19-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Razorbacks and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 34 times last season.
- Gardner-Webb won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Last season, 14 of the Runnin' Bulldogs' games went over the point total.
Arkansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- Sportsbooks rate Arkansas considerably higher (13th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (111th).
- Arkansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.8%.
