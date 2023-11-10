The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) take on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb matchup in this article.

Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline Gardner-Webb Moneyline
BetMGM Arkansas (-24.5) 142.5 -10000 +1800 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Arkansas (-24.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Arkansas compiled a 15-19-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Razorbacks and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 34 times last season.
  • Gardner-Webb won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • Last season, 14 of the Runnin' Bulldogs' games went over the point total.

Arkansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2500
  • Sportsbooks rate Arkansas considerably higher (13th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (111th).
  • Arkansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.8%.

