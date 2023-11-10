The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) take on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb matchup in this article.

Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends (2022-23)

Arkansas compiled a 15-19-0 record against the spread last season.

The Razorbacks and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 34 times last season.

Gardner-Webb won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last season, 14 of the Runnin' Bulldogs' games went over the point total.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Sportsbooks rate Arkansas considerably higher (13th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (111th).

Arkansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.8%.

