Friday's contest that pits the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) versus the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) at Bud Walton Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-60 in favor of Arkansas, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 78, Gardner-Webb 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-18.3)

Arkansas (-18.3) Computer Predicted Total: 138.1

Arkansas Performance Insights

On offense, Arkansas was the 119th-ranked squad in the country (74.1 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 112th (67.9 points allowed per game).

On the boards, the Razorbacks were 134th in the nation in rebounds (32.4 per game) last year. They were 82nd in rebounds conceded (29.5 per game).

Last season Arkansas was ranked 193rd in the country in assists with 12.8 per game.

Last year the Razorbacks were 10th-worst in college basketball in 3-point makes (5 per game) and ranked 323rd in 3-point percentage (31.3%).

Arkansas was the ninth-best squad in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (5.3 per game) and 40th in 3-point percentage defensively (31.1%) last year.

The Razorbacks attempted 27.7% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 72.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 18.6% of the Razorbacks' buckets were 3-pointers, and 81.4% were 2-pointers.

