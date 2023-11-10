Friday's contest features the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) and the Murray State Racers (0-0) matching up at Bud Walton Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-59 win for heavily favored Arkansas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on November 10.

In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Razorbacks secured an 81-76 win over UL Monroe.

Arkansas vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Arkansas vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 77, Murray State 59

Arkansas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Razorbacks had a +243 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.6 points per game. They put up 72.2 points per game, 54th in college basketball, and allowed 65.6 per contest to rank 212th in college basketball.

In conference tilts, Arkansas scored fewer points per contest (68.2) than its season average (72.2).

The Razorbacks scored 73.7 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, they averaged 68.8 points per contest.

Arkansas ceded 61.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.3 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (67.9).

