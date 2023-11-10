The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) host the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) at Bud Walton Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas covered 15 times in 34 matchups with a spread last season.

Gardner-Webb (13-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.1% of the time, 2.3% more often than Arkansas (15-19-0) last season.

Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas 74.1 144.8 67.9 133.4 141.5 Gardner-Webb 70.7 144.8 65.5 133.4 133.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends

Last year, the Razorbacks scored 74.1 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 65.5 the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up.

Arkansas went 11-8 against the spread and 16-6 overall last season when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas 15-19-0 16-18-0 Gardner-Webb 13-15-0 14-14-0

Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas Gardner-Webb 13-3 Home Record 8-5 2-8 Away Record 6-10 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 10-6-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-11-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.