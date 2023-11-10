Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) host the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) at Bud Walton Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Arkansas Betting Records & Stats
- Arkansas covered 15 times in 34 matchups with a spread last season.
- Gardner-Webb (13-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.1% of the time, 2.3% more often than Arkansas (15-19-0) last season.
Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arkansas
|74.1
|144.8
|67.9
|133.4
|141.5
|Gardner-Webb
|70.7
|144.8
|65.5
|133.4
|133.2
Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Razorbacks scored 74.1 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 65.5 the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up.
- Arkansas went 11-8 against the spread and 16-6 overall last season when scoring more than 65.5 points.
Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arkansas
|15-19-0
|16-18-0
|Gardner-Webb
|13-15-0
|14-14-0
Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Arkansas
|Gardner-Webb
|13-3
|Home Record
|8-5
|2-8
|Away Record
|6-10
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-7-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-6-0
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.9
|68.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.0
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-2-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-11-0
