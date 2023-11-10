The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Clark County, Arkansas this week, we've got the information.

    • Clark County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week

    Gurdon High School at Fordyce High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Fordyce, AR
    • Conference: 2A - Region 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Centerpoint High School at Mansfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Mansfield, AR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

