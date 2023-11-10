If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Desha County, Arkansas this week, we've got the information here.

    • Desha County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week

    McGehee High School at Bauxite High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Bauxite, AR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

