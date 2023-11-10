Desmond Bane and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be facing the Utah Jazz on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 108-102 loss to the Heat (his last game) Bane posted 15 points and two blocks.

We're going to examine Bane's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-115)

Over 26.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+118)

Over 5.5 (+118) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-149)

Over 4.5 (-149) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+114)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jazz gave up 118 points per game last season, 24th in the NBA.

The Jazz were the 17th-ranked squad in the league last year, conceding 43.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Jazz conceded 25 per game last season, ranking them 10th in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Jazz were 18th in the NBA last year, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

Desmond Bane vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 27 21 3 0 4 0 1

