Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garland County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Garland County, Arkansas today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Garland County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Christian Ministries Academy at Trinity Christian High School (Texarkana)
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Texarkana, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
