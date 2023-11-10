Player props are available for Desmond Bane and Lauri Markkanen, among others, when the Memphis Grizzlies host the Utah Jazz at FedExForum on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and KJZZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +118) 4.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: +114)

Bane's 24 points per game average is 2.5 less than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 2.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (5.5).

Bane's season-long assist average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Bane's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +132)

The 15 points Jaren Jackson Jr. scores per game are 10.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

His rebounding average -- 6.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Jackson averages 2.3 assists, 0.8 more than Friday's over/under.

Jackson has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +104)

Friday's prop bet for Markkanen is 24.5 points, 0.2 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Markkanen averages four made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: +162)

The 13.5 points prop bet over/under set for John Collins on Friday is 0.5 more than his season scoring average (13).

His per-game rebound average of 11 is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (8.5).

Collins' one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

