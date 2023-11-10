The Little Rock Trojans (1-0) take on the UIC Flames (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Little Rock vs. UIC Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock Stats Insights

The Trojans shot at a 44.3% clip from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Flames averaged.

Little Rock went 6-7 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.

The Trojans were the 96th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Flames finished 328th.

The Trojans put up only 3.8 more points per game last year (75.4) than the Flames allowed their opponents to score (71.6).

Little Rock put together a 9-8 record last season in games it scored more than 71.6 points.

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Little Rock averaged 5.3 more points per game at home (78.5) than away (73.2).

In 2022-23, the Trojans conceded 10.7 fewer points per game at home (73.2) than on the road (83.9).

Little Rock made more 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than away (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (29.7%).

