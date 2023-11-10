How to Watch Little Rock vs. UIC on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Little Rock Trojans (1-0) take on the UIC Flames (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Little Rock vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Morehead State vs Purdue (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Tennessee Tech vs Murray State (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Southeast Missouri State vs Butler (8:30 PM ET | November 10)
Little Rock Stats Insights
- The Trojans shot at a 44.3% clip from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Flames averaged.
- Little Rock went 6-7 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Trojans were the 96th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Flames finished 328th.
- The Trojans put up only 3.8 more points per game last year (75.4) than the Flames allowed their opponents to score (71.6).
- Little Rock put together a 9-8 record last season in games it scored more than 71.6 points.
Little Rock Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Little Rock averaged 5.3 more points per game at home (78.5) than away (73.2).
- In 2022-23, the Trojans conceded 10.7 fewer points per game at home (73.2) than on the road (83.9).
- Little Rock made more 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than away (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (29.7%).
Little Rock Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Texas State
|W 71-66
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/10/2023
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|11/18/2023
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Georgia State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
