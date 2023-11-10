The Little Rock Trojans (1-0) play the UIC Flames (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UIC vs. Little Rock matchup in this article.

Little Rock vs. UIC Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Little Rock vs. UIC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UIC Moneyline Little Rock Moneyline BetMGM UIC (-4.5) 151.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UIC (-4.5) 152.5 -205 +160 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Little Rock vs. UIC Betting Trends (2022-23)

Little Rock covered 15 times in 26 games with a spread last year.

The Trojans were an underdog by 4.5 points or more 13 times last season, and covered the spread in nine of those matchups.

UIC went 15-13-0 ATS last season.

The Flames and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 28 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.