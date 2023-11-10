Friday's game between the Little Rock Trojans (1-0) and the UIC Flames (0-1) at Credit Union 1 Arena has a projected final score of 68-64 based on our computer prediction, with Little Rock taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM on November 10.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Little Rock vs. UIC Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Little Rock vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 68, UIC 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Little Rock vs. UIC

Computer Predicted Spread: Little Rock (-5.0)

Little Rock (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 132.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Little Rock Performance Insights

Little Rock's defensive performance was fifth-worst in college basketball last year with 79.4 points allowed per contest, but offensively it played better, putting up 75.4 points per game (88th-ranked in college basketball).

With 33.1 boards per game, the Trojans ranked 96th in the country. They allowed 32.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 294th in college basketball.

Last season Little Rock ranked 56th in college basketball in assists, putting up 14.8 per game.

Last year the Trojans averaged 12.6 turnovers per game (258th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.6 turnovers per contest (62nd-ranked).

The Trojans were 315th in college basketball with 6.0 treys per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 267th with a 32.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Little Rock ranked -1-worst in college basketball with a 39.2% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land. Meanwhile, it gave up 8.7 treys per game (332nd-ranked in college basketball).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Little Rock took 70.3% two-pointers (accounting for 78.1% of the team's baskets) and 29.7% from beyond the arc (21.9%).

