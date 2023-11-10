The UIC Flames (0-1) host the Little Rock Trojans (1-0) at Credit Union 1 Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Little Rock vs. UIC Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trojans Betting Records & Stats

Little Rock's games hit the over 18 out of 26 times last season.

The Trojans' record against the spread last year was 15-11-0.

UIC (15-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.6% of the time, 4.1% less often than Little Rock (15-11-0) last season.

Little Rock vs. UIC Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UIC 67.2 142.6 71.6 151 138.5 Little Rock 75.4 142.6 79.4 151 150

Additional Little Rock Insights & Trends

The Trojans scored only 3.8 more points per game last year (75.4) than the Flames allowed their opponents to score (71.6).

When it scored more than 71.6 points last season, Little Rock went 12-2 against the spread and 9-8 overall.

Little Rock vs. UIC Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UIC 15-13-0 15-13-0 Little Rock 15-11-0 18-8-0

Little Rock vs. UIC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UIC Little Rock 7-8 Home Record 8-5 3-11 Away Record 2-16 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 64.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.2 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-5-0

